Commissioners pressed for accountability, change in first meeting since deadly officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mother of Da'Quain Johnson addressed Grand Rapids city commissioners Tuesday night, demanding justice for her son following his death at the hands of a Grand Rapids police officer on Feb. 18.

It was the first commission meeting since the deadly officer-involved shooting, which followed a brief pursuit and a struggle on the ground after a K-9 was deployed.

Angelica Johnson spoke during public comment, directing her questions to the commission.

"What I need to know is, what are you guys going to do? When do we the people get the justice that we actually deserve? When do we stop electing people that promise us to do something different than the people before y'all?" Angelica Johnson said.

The majority of Tuesday's public comment centered around the death of Johnson, including demands for the name of the officer involved, changes to policy including the use of K-9s, and the release of all body and dash camera footage from the incident.

After a lengthy public comment period, commissioners offered their own remarks but stopped short of addressing the specifics of the deadly officer-involved shooting. Some commissioners offered possible next steps toward changing policy.



Kelsey Purdue, who represents the third ward, suggested reviewing K-9 and pursuit policies and strengthening the civilian appeals board within the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom also spoke Tuesday, during the city's Public Safety Committee meeting, saying no additional videos would be released to the public by the department.

"We released what we think was the clearest. I know that the Michigan State Police is in possession of a lot more videos and I did contact them the next day as I usually do. 'Hey, is there something else we can do to help you' and they said no, we got this and it's underway," Winstrom said.

Winstrom said the department would hold off on releasing additional material pending the outcome of a separate investigation.

"The short answer is GRPD will not release anything else until the prosecutor office makes its determination, and that's up to the MSP," Winstrom said.

Once the Michigan State Police's investigation of the shooting is complete, a report will be sent to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges. The officer who fired his weapon is on paid administrative leave.

