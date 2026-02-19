Grand Rapids police release limited amount of video from deadly officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Video from two officers' body-worn cameras released by Grand Rapids Police Department following deadly officer-involved shooting.

WATCH: Chief Winstrom's press conference *Warning: graphic video content

Police release videos from deadly officer-involved shooting

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 18 in the parking lot of an apartment complex near M.L.K. Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue.

Officers spotted a bicyclist armed with a gun in the area, but said he refused to stop for police. The man jumped curbs, rode on sidewalks, and used other methods to try to evade police for roughly two minutes, according to Chief Winstrom.

A police canine was deployed to take down the suspect in a non-lethal manner, but the man continued to struggle with officers, said Winstrom. One officer opened fire, shooting the man.

He was taken to the hospital and later declared dead on Thursday morning around 1 a.m., according to Chief Winstrom.

The man's mother identified him as Da-Quain Johnson.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom on Thursday released video from two officers body-worn cameras and a dash-mounted camera in one of the officer's cruisers.

The video from the dash-mounted camera showed Johnson riding a bike in front of the cruiser as the officer ordered him to stop over his loudspeaker. When Johnson turned into the parking lot, he tried to jump off his bike, but ended up tripping and falling to the ground.

That's when the police canine rushed at him, appearing to bite down on his left arm. The K9 handler and another officer quickly moved in to arrest the suspect.

The recordings from the body cameras showed the officers both ordering the man to show his hands. At one point, one officer said "he's reaching with his right arm."

When the other officer moved in to try to secure the man's arm, he jumped back, saying, "he's got a gun!"

Both ordered Johnson to "let it go" and "drop the gun."

What sounded like three shots rang out seconds later.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery, said Winstrom. It wasn't clear how many of the shots hit Johnson, but at least one struck his chest, according to the Chief.



It did not appear Johnson fired any shots in the videos.

Johnson was out on parole at the time, but officers were not aware of that at the time, according to Winstrom.

Chief Winstrom said his department expedited the release of these videos to address concerns voiced by neighbors over how the officers had conducted themselves.

The two officers on scene when Johnson was shot each have spent at least five years with the department, said Winstrom. The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is department procedure.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube