Weather Ready Alert: Severe storms possible on Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 has issued a Weather Ready Alert for Monday, May 18, as we're tracking the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms in West Michigan.

As we’ve been mentioning since Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center had already placed parts of West Michigan under a severe weather risk outlook, four days in advance.

Now, all of West Michigan is under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. The eastern half of the state is under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). See image below.

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Main threats with these storms look to be damaging wind gusts, along with hail.

Since we are still a few days out, details regarding exact timing of the rain and storms still need to be worked out.

Right now, Monday afternoon and evening will be the time frame we will be watching for strong thunderstorm development. Daytime heating and elevated humidity levels will help fuel these storms as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon, with dew points in the 60s. This will likely be the warmest day of the year so far.

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Additional showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday as a cold front passes through. Ahead of the front, it will be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 80s and dew points in the 60s.

The SPC has already highlighted portions of the lower Midwest, including the southern lower peninsula of Michigan, under a 15% severe weather risk for Tuesday. See image below.

FOX 17

Continue to check in with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for the latest updates as we continue to fine-tune the timing and details leading up to Monday and Tuesday. You can prepare now by making sure that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

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