State police turns findings in deadly GRPD shooting over to prosecutor's office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting last month in Grand Rapids reached a new phase on Tuesday, as Michigan State Police turned over its report on the situation to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

A state police spokesperson confirmed detectives sent their findings to the prosecutor on March 3, just under two weeks from when Da'Quain Johnson was fatally shot during a struggle with two Grand Rapids police officers.

Johnson was pursued by officers while he was riding his bike on the southeast side of Grand Rapids on February 18. Dash camera footage released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows Johnson slipped while trying to dismount his bike in the parking lot of an apartment complex near MLK Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue.

A police K9 first reached Johnson, appearing to bite him on the arm, before two officers moved in, the video showed. The officers did not get the 32-year-old to comply with orders to show his hands, with one officer shouting he had a gun seconds before shooting Johnson multiple times.

The medical examiner determined Johnson died as a a result of the action of another human being, which is the definition of homicide. That ruling does not determine whether the killing was justified or criminal.

The medical examiner noted the only wounds that contributed to his death were gunshot wounds to his back.

A celebration of life service was held for Johnson on Wednesday morning.

The officers involved in the situation remain on administrative leave.

Past officer-involved shooting investigations in Grand Rapids took roughly six to eight weeks from the shooting to a determination by the prosecutor's office.

It is not clear how long the prosecutor's office typically needs to review the evidence collected by state police and decide whether the use of force was justified or if the officers should face criminal charges.

