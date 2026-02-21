'The photos will speak': mother refutes GRPD, attorney narrative of shooting after seeing son's body

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mother of Da-Quain Johnson was allowed to see her son's body for the first time Friday morning, two days after he was shot and killed by Grand Rapids police in an officer-involved shooting.



"I was not prepared for what I walked into. I still have not processed what I saw," Angelica Johnson said. "I will not rest until I get answers."

The shooting occurred Wednesday night in an apartment complex parking lot near Eastern Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Street. According to Grand Rapids Police Department, one officer fired their department-issued weapon. Johnson later died at the hospital.

Multiple videos were released Thursday showing different perspectives of the incident. GRPD revealed three clips from officers' body and dash cameras. Hours later, activists shared video from a bystander.

Attorney Marc Curtis confirmed via email that he's representing the officers involved. He released a statement regarding the incident that reads in part: "Officers have the legal and moral right to protect their own lives and the lives of others when faced with an imminent threat."

The statement goes on to say: "We also urge the community to be cautious of incomplete information and speculation circulating on social media."

Curtis added: "Many are focused on only portions of videos, but no one is reporting or acknowledging the third video that the Grand Rapids Police Department released where the officer states, 'I saw the barrel pointed right at my face' at the 6 min 14 second mark of the GRPD press conference on YouTube."

In body camera footage, an officer can be heard saying, "I saw the barrel pointed right at my face."

Johnson's family pushes back on that assertion, questioning how that was possible based on evidence they've now seen.

Friday, the family and community activists spoke publicly. Johnson's mother shared that she was allowed to see her son's body for the first time Friday morning.

"I don't have too much to say on it, because the photos will speak for their self. The police won't spin a narrative on my words or the pictures," she said.

As the family fights for justice, Johnson's mother has a message for the community.

"If you're going to protest, please make it peaceful. Because if you can't do it peacefully, please don't March at this time and say that you're doing it on behalf of my son, because I can't get justice if we're being violent, too," she said.

