GRPS considering updated sex education curriculum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is in the process of considering an updated sex education curriculum that would encompass fourth grade, middle school, and high school students. The proposed curriculum includes the "3Rs" program, which stands for Rights, Respect, and Responsibility. It would also include an updated version of "Puberty: The Wonder Years" as part of the current instruction within the district.

The Sexuality Education Advisory Board is making this recommendation to the school board, which held its first of two public meetings on the matter Monday. Currently, fourth graders are taught about HIV, fifth graders receive instruction on reproductive health, and both middle and high school students learn about HIV and sex education.

Dyshea Cartman, the district's Health Coordinator, addressed concerns regarding age-appropriate material after the meeting. She stated, "Once it's decided whether that is approved or not, then we'll go and decide which lessons will fit which grade level. I think one of the speakers talked about how she's a health teacher, and she has other lessons to talk about too. So we want to make sure we're in compliance with the law and making sure that our scholars are getting the best informed information that they can get."

Questions were raised regarding whether students would have the option to opt out of the curriculum.

The district confirmed that students have been able to opt out and will continue to have that option. Additionally, concerns were brought up regarding the extent of discussions on sexual identity. It was noted that decisions on this topic would be made after the curriculum is approved. Cartman mentioned that discussions related to gender would not occur until fourth or fifth grade.

More information about the proposed curriculum can be found here and here.

The 3Rs program is free for the district to utilize, while the PWY curriculum is $250 per teacher guide.

The next public hearing is scheduled for September 15th.

