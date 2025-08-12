GRPS board holds closed session discussing contract negotiations with teachers union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids teachers are facing uncertainty as the start of the school year approaches. The Grand Rapids Education Association is currently in negotiations with the school district for a pay raise, yet an agreement has not been reached.

During a regular meeting on Monday night, school board members engaged in closed discussions regarding the collective bargaining agreement. The session lasted about an hour and a half, but no details were disclosed upon their return.



Teachers are advocating for a 7.5 percent raise, while the district has proposed an increase of only 4.5 percent. Despite the ongoing negotiations, the Grand Rapids Education Association has stated that no strike is planned, and teachers are prepared to continue working without a contract.

The contract between the district and the teachers union expired in June, and the union is still seeking the right to arbitrate a number of items, including teacher discipline, teacher placement, and teacher evaluation.

