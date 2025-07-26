Kent County Deputies investigate death of 4-year-old after drowning at Long Lake Park

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are investigating a drowning Friday night at Long Lake Park near Cedar Springs.



We've been told a child has passed away.

Deputies got the call around 8 p.m. to respond to the small park along 17 Mile Road near Cedar Springs. They were told an unresponsive child was pulled from the lake.

Deputies and medical first responders arrived and immediately took over life-saving efforts. Despite extended resuscitation attempts, the 4-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

