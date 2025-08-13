Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5 children hurt after truck crashes into buggy in Montcalm County

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A buggy and a pickup truck were involved in a collision Tuesday night in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police troopers in the Lakeview Post are investigating what happened. It happend on Dickerson Lake Road east of M-91 in Montcalm Township.

Troopers say the pickup truck was traveling eastbound when they attempted to pass the buggy and noticed an on-coming vehicle. The pickup truck driver then went back into their lane and struck the buggy.

There were 5 children and 2 adults in the buggy. All five children were taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition. The adult female in the buggy was also taken in critical condition while the male had minor injuries.

The male driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

