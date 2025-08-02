Deputies investigating assault at Walmart in Alpine Township

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are investigating an assault at the Walmart in Alpine Township.

The incident happened Friday night at the location off of Alpine Avenue.

Details are limited, but the Sheriff's Office said the scene is secure and there is no active threat.

Alpine Township | KCSO is on scene of an assault at Walmart on Alpine Ave. The scene is secure and there is no active threat. Media to stage at Sonic Restaurant, PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/Cw8ELpp6Te — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) August 2, 2025

