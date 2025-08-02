Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWalker Northview Comstock Park

Actions

Deputies investigating assault at Walmart in Alpine Township

thumbnail_image0.jpg
FOX 17
thumbnail_image0.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are investigating an assault at the Walmart in Alpine Township.

The incident happened Friday night at the location off of Alpine Avenue.

Details are limited, but the Sheriff's Office said the scene is secure and there is no active threat.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER