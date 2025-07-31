"He's our guardian angel": family thanks rescuer of 97-year-old who fell into water at Coast Guard Festival

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In a heart-stopping moment at the Coast Guard Fest in Grand Haven Tuesday, a 97-year-old man fell six feet off a dock into the Grand River. Remarkably, he is alive and recovering in the hospital thanks to a heroic rescue by a Coast Guard Seaman.

The man, Frederick Unger, is currently hospitalized with spinal fractures, skin tears, and slight pneumonia. His daughter, Lori Potter, shared details about the incident.

Family thanks rescuer of 97-year-old who fell into water at Coast Guard Festival

“He didn’t hesitate at all,” Potter said, recounting how Seaman Joe Turk immediately responded to the emergency.

The situation unfolded quickly when Unger appeared to lose his balance while leaning on his walker, ultimately falling forward into the water along with the walker.

“He fell forward, I guess, and fell into the water, and his walker fell in right with him,” Potter explained.

Unger, unable to swim, felt himself submerging when suddenly someone grabbed hold of him. “My dad said he could feel himself going down, down, down, and all of a sudden, somebody grabbed hold of him and pulled him up," Potter recounted.

While the initial call about her father’s accident left her “in complete shock,” she is now filled with gratitude for the quick action of the man who jumped in, as well as everyone who aided in Unger’s recovery.

“I’m thankful for the two gentlemen that jumped in the water, all the people that were there and helped him, helped him get out of the water, got him to the hospital, and the staff at the hospital,” said Potter.

The family also confirmed that they recovered Unger’s walker in the aftermath of the incident. They expressed eagerness to meet the brave rescuer who acted as a “guardian angel” that day.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube