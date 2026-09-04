Summer's not over yet! Soak up September with these WMTA events

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Summer may be winding down, but there are still plenty of fun ways to fill your calendar as fall approaches this month.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of September events.

Soak up September with these WMTA events

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Paw Paw Wine & Harvest Festival, September 11-13

Celebrate fall in Southwest Michigan at the Paw Paw Wine & Harvest Festival, a lively weekend packed with fun for all ages! Wine lovers can enjoy tastings and tours, while festival-goers can take part in the popular grape-stomping competition, 5K Run and Walk, kayak race and Air Dog Competition.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Enjoy four stages of live entertainment, an arts and crafts show, carnival rides, a parade, fireworks and a free trolley shuttle. Don’t miss the Halloween Grotto, Lucille Ball Look-Alike Competition and special events at St. Julian Winery, Michigan’s oldest and largest winery. It’s a can’t-miss fall celebration in Paw Paw with some events requiring pre-registration.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Michigan Irish Music Festival, September 17 - 20

Experience the spirit and traditions of Ireland at the Michigan Irish Music Festival in Muskegon! Set along the shores of Muskegon Lake, this lively West Michigan festival features six stages of live Irish music, traditional dancing and cultural entertainment.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Enjoy authentic Irish food and drinks, Celtic shopping and family activities in the Wee Ones’ area. You can also try something new with flower arranging, hurling, a kids’ show, Irish food and drink demonstrations, tin whistle lessons, whiskey tastings and cheese pairings.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

It’s a fun-filled celebration of Irish culture for the whole family!

Lakeshore Harvest Ride, September 19

Experience the sights, sounds and flavors of Southwest Michigan during the Lakeshore Harvest Ride! This scenic bike tour takes riders through the beautiful countryside between Douglas and South Haven, with stops at local wineries, cider mills, orchards, family farms, cafés and art studios.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Choose from paved routes ranging from 20 to 58 miles, with three route options for a variety of riding abilities, most of which are flat to rolling terrain.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Along the way, enjoy delicious refreshments and discover the best of Southwest Michigan’s fall harvest, local food, wine, art and outdoor recreation. Pre-register online and save with a reduced registration fee and children under 16 are half off.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

The Lakeshore Harvest Ride supports the construction of the Blue Star Trail, a planned 20-mile paved, non-motorized, shared-use recreational trail. Registration fees include lunch, snacks, water and Gatorade along the route. Make it a full Southwest Michigan getaway by spending the night in Saugatuck at Summer Fun Cottages or the Beachway Resort & Hotel.

Fallasburg Arts Festival, September 19, 10:00- 5:00 and September 20, 10:00- 4:00 p.m.

Experience one of West Michigan’s favorite fall traditions at the Fallasburg Arts Festival in beautiful Fallasburg Park in Lowell, September 19 and 20.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Browse more than 100 booths featuring fine art and handcrafted creations, enjoy live entertainment and savor delicious festival food. Families can also enjoy children’s activities, including pumpkin decorating and printmaking, while watching fascinating demonstrations in fly tying, glass blowing, quilting, fiber arts, woodturning and more. It’s a wonderful fall weekend filled with art, food and family fun in Lowell, Michigan.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Shout out events for September:

Thunder Over Waters, Gaylord, September 6

Celebrate Labor Day weekend in Northern Michigan at Thunder Over Waters near Gaylord on September 6! This fun, family-friendly community celebration features a pancake breakfast, parade, craft fair, bounce houses for the kids and an exciting fireworks finale. It’s a great way to enjoy small-town charm and family fun in the Gaylord area.

Cranes Pie Pantry, 10th Annual Cider Fest, September 12; 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Celebrate fall in Fennville at Cranes Pie Pantry’s 10th Annual Cider Fest on September 12!

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Enjoy hard cider and wine, delicious food trucks, hayrides, cornhole, a fun pie-eating contest and a bounce house for the kids. It’s a festive fall afternoon filled with food, drinks and family-friendly fun. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and ages 18 and under are free.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Silver Lake Sand Dunes, Apple & BBQ Fest, September 12

Bring your appetite — and your bib — to the sizzling Apple BBQ Festival in Silver Lake Sand Dunes, Michigan!

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

This annual fall event near Hart in Oceana County kicks off autumn with two unforgettable days of live music, a lively beer tent, mouthwatering BBQ, and freshly baked apple pies.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Explore 140+ arts and crafts vendors, enjoy family-friendly activities or the apple pie eating contest, and admire classic cars on display at one of the top Silver Lake Sand Dunes attractions

To see more upcoming events, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

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