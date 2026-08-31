KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It's no secret it's a competitive job market right now. Whether you're looking for your next opportunity, or simply want to revamp your resume, the Grand Rapids Public Library has free resources that can help.

Fox 17's Janice Allen spoke with GRPL Business Librarian Steve Assarian and Paola Mendivil to hear about upcoming workshops this Fall.

Watch the video to learn more.

Looking for your next job? GRPL has free resources to help

The following information is provided by the Grand Rapids Public Library.

Job Search Basics

Saturdays, September 5, 19, October 3, 2026, 12:00 – 1:00 pm

Main Library – 111 Library St NE

Join GRPL’s Business and Career Librarian for a three-part series designed to elevate your job search. You will learn how to write effective resumes and cover letters, master interview prep, and build the daily habits of a successful job seeker. For adults.

September 5: Resume Writing

September 19: Cover Letter Writing

October 3: Interview Prep

The library is partnering with Grow on a series dedicated to small business accounting, which will be offered in both English and Spanish:

Small Business Accounting Basics

Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Main Library – 111 Library St NE

Join Grow at the Grand Rapids Public Library for a practical, one-hour workshop, led by Paola Mendivil, created for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. Learn the key steps to launching and managing your business with confidence, including:

– Registering your business (LLC, DBA, and EIN)

– Setting up bookkeeping and financial records

– Understanding payroll basics for small teams

– Navigating Michigan Unemployment Insurance requirements

– Managing tax obligations and staying compliant

Whether you're starting a new business, turning a side hustle into a company, or looking to strengthen your business foundation, this workshop will provide the essential knowledge you need to get started in Michigan.

GRPL also provides a year-round Small Business Resource Center which is located on the Lower Level of the Main Library. Staffed by the Business & Career Librarian, Steve Assarian, the library provides the timely and reliable business information you need to start, manage, and grow your business.

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