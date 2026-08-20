Police investigating after 27-year-old man shot and killed in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police are investigating a homicide after shots were fired at an apartment complex Thursday night.

Officers responded to the scene near 50th Street SW and South Division Avenue just before 9:30 pm, where they found evidence of the shooting at the nearby apartment complex.

A short time later they found the victim, a 27-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

If you have information about what happened, you're urged to reach out to Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or to report anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345, or online at www.silentobserver.org.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

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