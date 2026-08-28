'Nobody should die alone': Emmanuel Hospice volunteer brings joy to patients in their final days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Bruce Koop spends time each week sitting with hospice patients in their final days, making them laugh, and making sure they don't feel alone.

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The Caledonia man volunteers with Emmanuel Hospice, where he brings companionship and comfort to patients.

"At first I didn't know if I could do it, but after both that first or second patient, I could see the need for it," Koop said.

The work is personal. Koop lost his mother in 2017. In her final weeks, she was cared for by Emmanuel Hospice.

Courtesy: Bruce Koop

"She was bedridden, and probably three weeks after that, she went into hospice, Emmanuel Hospice, and I think she lived about six weeks after that," Koop said.

Knowing she wasn't alone gave him peace — and a sense of purpose.

"I thank God for the care she got. But I also made the promise to myself also that if I ever had a chance to pay it back," Koop said.

He got that chance less than two years later. He's been keeping that promise ever since.

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"That's a tough time in their life, and nobody should die alone," Koop said.

Koop tailors his visits to each patient. He takes some for walks outside. He reads to others. For one woman, it was as simple as looking through photos together.

"You find out what their niche is, and just get their mind off their situation," Koop said.

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For Koop, the visits are about living — not dying.

"A lot of people say Bruce, how do you do it? People are dying. Isn't that just awful? And I says, no, it's something that I really enjoy, and if I can make a difference in their life... that's what keeps me going," Koop said.

Those who work alongside him say his presence is felt far beyond the patients themselves.

"He's so impactful for people. He's so impactful for families. He just brings a light into people's days," said Holly Salas, Emmanuel Hospice Volunteer Coordinator.

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For Koop, the measure of a good visit is simple.

"When I leave, if I left them laughing or smiling, I feel really satisfied with that," Koop said.

Koop was recognized with a special volunteer award in 2020 for his service.

Courtesy: Bruce Koop

To learn more about volunteering with Emmanuel Hospice, visit their website.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Persons of the Month, Koop receive a $250 prize.

Know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

Meet Jordan and Katy Scharphorn, our July 2026 Pay it Forward Persons of the Month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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