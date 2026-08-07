Maximum Water Safety: Fruitport family turns drowning tragedy into mission to keep kids safe near water

FRUITPORT, Mich. — A Fruitport family who lost their 5-year-old son to drowning last summer is turning their grief into action — creating a nonprofit focused on water safety and making sure more children have access to life vests.

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Brad and Alex Ashcraft lost their son Max on July 14, 2025. Max loved the water. The family had just returned from a vacation up north before the tragedy.

Courtesy: Alex Ashcraft

"He loved to swim. We had just gotten back from a vacation up north, and he was in the lake as much as he possibly could," Alex said.

The accident happened at a nearby pool, where Max was spending the day with friends and relatives.

"I found him. Unfortunately, he was in the bottom of the deep end," Alex said.

Alex performed CPR on her son herself.

"I did everything I knew how to do, and unfortunately, he just never, never came back," Alex said.

Courtesy: Alex Ashcraft

The family still has questions about how and why it happened.

"There were adults around the pool that he drowned in, a number of adults, and nobody saw it," Brad said.

"It just shows how fast things can happen, and you can't take your eyes off of kids around water," Alex said.

Courtesy: Alex Ashcraft

Brad and Alex have channeled their grief into creating the nonprofit Maximum Water Safety, which raises awareness, sponsors swim lessons, and works to put life vests in the hands of more children.

"If we could prevent this for one family, it would be worth it," Alex said.

Courtesy: Alex Ashcraft

In May, just days before Memorial Day and what would have been Max's 6th birthday, the family held an event at Pomona Park — one of Max's favorite places — and gave out hundreds of life vests.

Courtesy: Alex Ashcraft

"It turned out to be such a beautiful day. So many people came out. We had so many people help. So many people donate," Alex said.

Courtesy: Maximum Water Safety

Another 100 life vests were distributed over the Fourth of July. The Ashcrafts say the annual tradition is just beginning.

Courtesy: Maximum Water Safety

"We'll celebrate his birthday every year by giving life jackets out," Brad said.

Water safety is not the only way Max's legacy lives on. He was also an organ donor.

Courtesy: Alex Ashcraft

"He saved five people's lives through organ donation," Alex said. "There's something comforting about that too."

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.

Several fundraisers to support Maximum Water Safety's mission are planned this month, including a Scooter Run on Aug. 8th at Stan's Bar in Spring Lake and Pincrest Bar and Lanes in Fruitport. All money raised goes to Maximum Water Safety.

Courtesy: Maximum Water Safety

A "Horses and Hooves" fundraiser is also planned at Lilley Cares Farm on Saturday, August 29th.

Courtesy: Maximum Water Safety

On September 19th, Laker Day will also serve as a fundraiser for Maximum Water Safety.

Courtesy: Maximum Water Safety

To learn more about Maximum Water Safety, click here.

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