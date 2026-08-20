KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Students across West Michigan are heading back to school this month. FOX 17’s Janice Allen talks with Dr. David Rzeszutko of Priority Health about re-establishing routines, easing separation anxiety and helping students start the school year healthy and ready to learn.

Watch the video to learn more.

Back-to-School: Tips to help students start the year strong

Resources, including Priority Health’s Wellbeing Hub, are available here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube