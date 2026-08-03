Make the most of what's left of summer: August activities from the WMTA

MUSKEGON, Mich — August has arrived, and while many families are getting ready for back-to-school season, there's still plenty of summer fun left to enjoy.
FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of August events.
The following information is provided by the WMTA:
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This popular four-day event brings thousands together for nonstop Christian music, worship, fellowship and family fun.
Kids can enjoy crafts, games and activities in the Family Fun Zone, while older children can take on a climbing wall, obstacle course and archery tag from CranHill Ranch. Add plenty of food trucks, Meijer’s Affordable Food Tent and delicious ice cream from Country Dairy, and you have four days of music, fun and fellowship for the whole family!
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Bring the kids to watch the surfing action, enjoy live music, yoga on the beach, a fun raffle and delicious food while soaking up a great day on the water. Family passes are just $25, and a free shuttle makes getting to the beach easy!
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Enjoy more than 100 craft beers, delicious food from some of Muskegon’s best restaurants, live music and imaginative and creative art installations.
Then, as evening arrives, gather around the famous flaming Hoptower and enjoy flaming carnival games. It’s a one-of-a-kind celebration of craft beer, art, music and summer fun on the lakeshore!
Five Ideas for Memorable West Michigan Summer Adventures!
Off Map Glamping, Michigan Adventure, Mac Woods Dune Ride, MI Maritime Museum, Riverside Canoe Trips.
If you're looking for something to do as a couple, or with your friends, check out a super cool place in the countryside of South Haven, called
Off Map Glamping.jpg Nestled into 32-acres of nature, with no roughing it, but loads of luxury, each safari style tent features a wood burning stove, a plush bed, captivating views,and inviting spaces to connect and gather under the stars. And brand new this summer are the new luxury cozy cabins that can also accommodate families.
While you’re in South Haven be sure to venture over to theMichigan Maritime Museum, which highlights the history of Michigan’s Maritime history in a gorgeous space on the water. But, the real show is taking a boat ride on one of their many vessels.
Sail on a replica of an 1810 tall sail sloop or take a ride on the Lindy Lou, an electric-powered replica river launch.
You can also experience the adventure aboard a USCG Motor Lifeboat 36460. This boat, built in 1941, starred in the Disney film The Finest Hours. And if you're looking for classic romance on the water, try a river ride on a boat named Merry Time, a 1929 classic wooden Chris-Craft Cadet.
Michigan Adventure and WlldWater Adventure Waterpark is a must-do summer excursion for families and with over 60 rides, slides and attractions, plus seven roller coasters you’ll have loads of thrills all day long.
Especially crazy is the beloved Funnel of Fear where you hop on a raft and shoot down an enclosed twisty, bendy, twirly funnel.
Experience the thrills of the Silver Lake Dunes along Lake Michigan with a 40-minute
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It’s a safe and thrilling ride for the whole family and while you are there you can tour the Little Sable Point Lighthouse, one of the tallest working lighthouses on Lake Michigan.
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WMTA Facebook page and vote for your favorite photos from the West Michigan Photo Contest! Voting ends August 17th, so don't miss your chance to help choose the People's Choice Award winner.
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