Make the most of what's left of summer: August activities from the WMTA

MUSKEGON, Mich — August has arrived, and while many families are getting ready for back-to-school season, there's still plenty of summer fun left to enjoy.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of August events.

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Courtesy: WMTA

Sail on a replica of an 1810 tall sail sloop or take a ride on the Lindy Lou, an electric-powered replica river launch.

Courtesy: WMTA

You can also experience the adventure aboard a USCG Motor Lifeboat 36460. This boat, built in 1941, starred in the Disney film The Finest Hours. And if you're looking for classic romance on the water, try a river ride on a boat named Merry Time, a 1929 classic wooden Chris-Craft Cadet.

Courtesy: WMTA

Michigan Adventure and WlldWater Adventure Waterpark is a must-do summer excursion for families and with over 60 rides, slides and attractions, plus seven roller coasters you’ll have loads of thrills all day long.

Courtesy: WMTA

Especially crazy is the beloved Funnel of Fear where you hop on a raft and shoot down an enclosed twisty, bendy, twirly funnel.

Courtesy: WMTA

To see more upcoming events, visit the Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

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