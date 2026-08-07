Claws and Paws: Party with your pets to benefit Michele's Rescue

KENT COUNTY, Mich — This month, you're invited to a special paw-ty to benefit Michele's Rescue. The no kill rescue takes in and adopts out animals from shelters all over the country.

Courtesy: Michele's Rescue

On Saturday, August 22nd, a Claws and Paws party promises fun for the whole family, including your furry family members!

Watch the interview to learn more:

Claws and Paws Party to benefit Michele's Rescue

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