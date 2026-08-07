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Claws and Paws: Party with your pets to benefit Michele's Rescue

The event August 22nd includes a dog wash, animal artwork and even a visit from Santa!
You're invited to a party with your pets to benefit Michele's Rescue this month.
Claws and Paws Party to benefit Michele's Rescue
Micheles Rescue CLAWS & PAWS Party Aug 22.jpg
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KENT COUNTY, Mich — This month, you're invited to a special paw-ty to benefit Michele's Rescue. The no kill rescue takes in and adopts out animals from shelters all over the country.

Micheles Rescue CLAWS & PAWS Party Aug 22.jpg

On Saturday, August 22nd, a Claws and Paws party promises fun for the whole family, including your furry family members!

Watch the interview to learn more:

Claws and Paws Party to benefit Michele's Rescue

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