Perimenopause Awareness: How to spot the signs and manage symptoms

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Menopause may be having a moment, but a lot of people are also beginning to pay attention to perimenopause.

September is Perimenopause Awareness Month.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Priority Health nurse Lindsey Berra to identify the signs, and learn how to manage symptoms of this transitional phase leading into menopause.

Watch the video to learn more.

September is Perimenopause Awareness Month

To learn more about the Priority Health offers, or how to find a menopause specialist, click here.

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