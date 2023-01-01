Jack Caron

Chicago-born but Yooper-raised, Jack Caron started at FOX 17 News Team in July 2023.

Jack can be found capturing and reporting stories at FOX 17 News on the weekends and weekdays in the early mornings.

After graduating from Grand Valley State University in 2022 with a degree in multimedia journalism and political science, Jack got his official start at the NBC affiliate in his hometown of Marquette, MI. There he was able to get his feet wet in writing, shooting, and even a little bit of anchoring. Since then, he has built his skills in interviewing, photography, and videography.

When not in the newsroom or out covering a story, you can either find Jack cooking at his family's Greek restaurant in the Upper Peninsula or hiking around the stunning beaches in West Michigan. Often doing something active, you can see some of his voyages on his social media pages.

Jack enjoys nothing more but to meet new people and capture their stories. If you see him outside of the newsroom skateboarding, hiking, or just tanning, be sure to say hi!

If you have any issues or know of a good story that you would like Jack to check out, send him an email or a message. Jack.Caron@fox17online.com

