Versiti Blood Center issues urgent call for blood donations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blood donations are desperately needed as a one-two punch between a rise in Norovirus cases and recent snowstorms disrupted blood drives.

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan says it has less than a day's supply of critical blood types, putting local hospitals at risk. Part of that is due to blood drives being canceled due to inclement weather.

"It’s led to hundreds of donations being canceled. And we are now in an emergency situation where some of our blood types, we have less than a day supply of,” explained Kristin Brenner, Area Vice President and Senior Director of Blood Operations.

FOX 17/Jack Caron Man donates blood at Versiti's Fuller ave location.

To see if you're eligible to donate blood click here.

Versiti has a number of permanent locations across the state.



Bay City Donor Center - 1017 North Johnson St.

Farmington Hills - 29305 Orchard Lake Rd.

Gaylord - 133 W. Main St. Suite 101

Grand Rapids - 1036 Fuller NE

Grandville - 3140 Wilson SW

Kalamazoo Area - 524 East Milham Ave.

Midland Dow Diamond - 825 East Main St.

Saginaw - 1771 Tittabawassee Rd.

St. Joseph - 2710 Cleveland Ave.

Traverse City - 2575 Aero Park Dr.

Versiti also can hold blood drives at remote locations. To register a location, click here.

