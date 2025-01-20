Colder Weather, Higher Bills: How to Save on energy costs this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the coldest air in six years settles over West Michigan, we aren't just bracing for cold temperatures but also higher bills. With winter in full swing, DTE Energy is offering some simple tips to help combat rising energy costs.

Sealing our homes off from the outside is one of the most effective ways to save money during the winter months, says H.J. Decker, DTE Energy's Vice President of Gas Sales & Supply.

“Weatherization is probably a big one. That’s something people may not always think about,” Decker explained.

According to DTE, checking your home for drafts—especially around doors, windows, and in the attic— and sealing them can help prevent warm air from escaping and cold air from entering. Closing up drafty areas can reduce the workload on heating systems and lower overall energy consumption.

In addition to weatherization, DTE Energy recommended several other strategies to help manage energy costs during the coldest of months.



Set your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower : Keeping your home at a comfortable, but not overly warm temperature can help reduce heating costs.

: Keeping your home at a comfortable, but not overly warm temperature can help reduce heating costs. Try using smart home devices : Smart thermostats and energy usage trackers allow homeowners to monitor and adjust their energy consumption in real time.

: Smart thermostats and energy usage trackers allow homeowners to monitor and adjust their energy consumption in real time. Keep an eye on your air filter: Keeping filters clean ensures your heating system operates efficiently, reducing energy waste.

On top of these energy-saving tips, DTE offers financial assistance for those who need it.

