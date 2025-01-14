Grand Haven Elementary students ski into outdoor education

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Amid snow falling throughout the Midwest, a unique initiative has found kids at Mary A. White Elementary on skis.

Back in the Fall of 2024, FOX 17 brought the story of Grand Haven High School students learning how to wakeboard for gym class. It didn't take long for another PE teacher to take notice.

“Derek's been an inspiration to do what they do at the high school to here at the elementary now," explained Scott Przystas, Physical Education teacher at Mary A. White Elementary.

Derek Warner, the PE teacher at Grand Haven High School brought his students to the lake to wakeboard, play beach volleyball, and even surf. For Warner, the purpose of outdoor ed was simple. “Get out of their comfort zone, challenge themselves, and legit fail at something. I think that’s how you grow," emphasized Warner.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Grand Haven High School students learn how to wakeboard, during an outdoor ed lesson.

Scott was inspired by Derek, and was determined to bring it to his students. Instead, in the cold, snowy climate of Grand Haven in early January.

“I like skiing, but I've never done this before, so it's new to me,” explained Sofia Davis, a third grader at Mary A. White Elementary.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Students at Mary A. White Elementary prepare for a game of red light, green light on skis.

Whether they fell or zoomed past their classmates, Przystas saw it all, as a lesson. “It creates a memory of a part of their physical literacy journey,” added Przystas.

All though it's a "lesson," fun is being had all around. “I really do like skiing, so this is really fun, awesome," emphasized Sophia.

