'Quitting is not an option': Dad's determination defies devastating injury

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Shane Parent headed out to do some yard work on Memorial Day weekend, he never expected his ordinary mulch-hauling project would turn into a story of courage, determination, and family love. With his son playing outside, his UTV started to roll down the hill. "I wasn't sure where he was at, so I was just like, I have to stop this thing," Parent said.

Shane Parent Shane Parent and his three kids on a UTV.

In his lightning-fast attempt to stop the runaway vehicle, Parent managed to reach the brake but, fate had other plans. His hip, still hanging out of the door, collided with a massive oak tree. "I go hip into that, get thrown through the door around the tree, and landed on the other side," Parent explained.

His wife found him moments later, and the scene was scary enough to stop her in her tracks. "She sees how bloody my back is and I'm getting internal bleeding already. She's like, 'Don't move. Don't move,'" Parent recalled.

Two surgeries and 49 internal staples later, Parent isn't just surviving, he's thriving in his recovery journey at Mary Free Bed rehabilitation center. His physical therapist, Carrie Malin, can't help but be impressed by his unstoppable spirit.

Shane Parent Shane Parent's x-ray showing 49 internal, titanium staples.

"He's like, I've been in the gym this many days since I last saw you, and I'm doing this and this and this. He'll come with his list of questions," Malin said, amazed by his dedication.

What keeps this warrior dad going through blood transfusions and endless therapy sessions? Three little faces and one loving wife who means the world to him.

Shane Parent Shane and his family during Christmas 2023.

"You either bear in and embrace the suck, or you quit on yourself, and that's not an option. I have three little kids that are looking up to me. I got a wife that looks up to me," Parent emphasized.

His message to others facing tough times? "No matter what, no matter what! It's going to be hard work. You're not going to want to do it, but there's a million things you don't want to do that you do anyway,” explained Parent

Shane’s determination continues to fuel his recovery journey, one day at a time.

'Quitting is Not an Option': Dad's determination defies devastating injury

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube