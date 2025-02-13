Clear it or pay: Grand Rapids enforces sidewalk snow rules

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As winter storms continue to blanket West Michigan, some people living in our biggest city are learning the hard way about their snow removal responsibilities.

A Grand Rapids city ordinance requires residents to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours after a snow event or face penalties. To date, Grand Rapids has sent 1,142 notices. If the sidewalk along your property is cleared by the city’s contractor, the minimum charge is $183. The average invoice for properties requiring enforcement is $290.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Residents of Grand Rapids working to shovel their sidewalk.

For some residents FOX 17 spoke to, they take snow removal as a prideful endeavor.

"One of the most important things to reduce our reliance on parking is to keep sidewalks clear, as more people walking in these neighborhoods," said Keith Allard, a long-time Grand Rapids resident. "It's better for everyone. It's better for retailers. It's better for people's health."

For many residents, the motivation to shovel goes beyond avoiding fines.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 A Grand Rapids resident uses a snow blower, to clear her sidewalk.

"Safety is the biggest thing for us. My friend and I are regular walkers. You know, we're in our 60s and 70s. We have scrawny bones. We don't want to fall and break our hips," said Elizabeth Mile, a Grand Rapids resident.

Accessibility is another crucial factor, according to resident Alyssa Bryan.

"There's a lot of people that don't have access to transportation and things like that. So some people, the only way that they can get around is by walking and using sidewalks," added Bryan.

Bryan also emphasized the importance of considering those, with disabilities.

"There's a lot of people with different disabilities and things like that, so making sure that everybody has a safe and accessible way to get around and about is just the neighborly thing to do," she said.

Some residents, like Jackson Pohl, view snow removal as an easy way to be nice to your neighbors.

"Common courtesy, that's what it's about, really. I mean, it needs to be done, so do it," Pohl said.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 A freshly cleared sidewalk in Grand Rapids.

Residents can report neighbors who fail to remove snow after 24 hours here.

See other communities snow ordinances here:



