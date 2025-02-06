Tulip Time organizers revamp parade route following national safety concerns

HOLLAND, Mich. — The 96th annual Tulip Time Parade will feature a new safety-focused route this year, designed to address growing concerns about parade security and improve event logistics.

The 2025 Quality Volksparade will now start at Columbia and 8th Street, travel down 8th Street, and end at 11th and VanRaalte near Kollen Park. This revised route closely follows the Gentex Kinder Parade, which will help reduce road closures and streamline traffic management, all while addressing a concern after vehicle-related attacks like the New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade.

"This decision was really made collaboratively between the city of Holland, Tulip Time and Holland police department to shorten the route so that we could better ensure that somebody can't drive into the parade route," Tulip Time's Executive Director, Gwen Auwerda told FOX 17, pulling no punches about what sparked the unanimous agreement between event organizers, Holland Department of Public Safety, and the City of Holland.

"This proactive adjustment comes in response to evolving safety concerns at large events in our country, including incidents such as an event in New Orleans, where a vehicle entered a parade route with devastating consequences."



—Gwen Auwerda, Tulip Time Executive Director

Auwerda emphasized that— while the route has changed— the parade's core spirit remains. The new configuration prioritizes participant and spectator safety without compromising the event's traditional character

"Everything else is still there, all the Dutch dance performances. We're celebrating 90 years of Dutch dance this year, and that's a long time."

Tulip Time's 96th year happens May 2-11 with events all over the city celebrating the ever-evolving heritage of Holland, MI.

