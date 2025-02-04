Muskegon’s oldest manufacturer seeks to preserve its legacy

MUSKEGON, Mich. — CW Marsh, Muskegon’s oldest surviving manufacturer, is celebrating a major milestone this year. They're 125th anniversary. The company, founded in 1900, is marking more than a century of service in the manufacturing industry. Now, it’s working toward securing a historic designation to preserve its legacy, for future generations.

“It’s the history, and I think culturally, we’ve lost sight of what history means,” said Dave Pruitt, President of CW Marsh. “We want this preserved," added Pruitt.

The company’s journey began in a kitchen, where founder Charles Marsh started making seals for water mains and other hydraulic equipment. Over the years, CW Marsh evolved into a key player in producing hydraulic equipment and seals for a variety of industries. Even including the construction of some of the country’s most iconic infrastructure, like water mains, NASA rovers, and even some equipment for an iconic U.S. dam.

“We got a contact about six weeks ago from a company that’s rebuilding the valve actuators for the Hoover Dam,” Pruitt added. “We’re selling product for that.”

Jack Caron/FOX 17 The ready-to-ship box of valve actuators for hydraulics within the Hoover Dam.

The company’s longevity and continued success are a testament to its deep roots in Muskegon. Fifth-generation owner Dan Wehrwein, whose great-great-grandfather Charles Marsh founded the company, continues to steer CW Marsh. With a similar vision, that his ancestor had. One grounded in community involvement and innovation.

“It’s pretty special that this company is still doing what it’s always done,” Wehrwein said. “We’re proud to keep it going.”

As CW Marsh celebrates its 125th anniversary, Pruitt and Wehrwein are optimistic about the future. They hope that securing a place on the National Register of Historic Places will protect not only the company's legacy. “We’re hoping this will help us preserve this building for the future,” Wehrwein said.

CW Marsh Charlie Marsh working within the Hudson St factory.

CW Marsh submitted its application to the National Register of Historic Places last year and expects to hear back about its status by the end of May, 2025. For now, the company is focused on celebrating its past while looking toward the future. Ensuring a legacy will continue, even after 125 years.

Muskegon’s Oldest Manufacturer Seeks to: "Preserve Its Historic Legacy."

