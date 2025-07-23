Grand Haven this weekend: Coast Guard Festival kicks off

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's 101st annual Coast Guard Festival kicks off this weekend.

LIGHTHOUSE QUILT GUILD SHOW

Friday, the festival officially kicks off with the Lighthouse Quilt Guild Quilt Show. The event will showcase over 100 unique and antique quilts. The 31st annual quilt show is at a new location this year, taking place at the Second Christian Reformed Church. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. There is a $7 entrance fee.

KIDS PARADE

On Saturday the festival continues with the Kids Parade at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start at 5th Street and Franklin heading west to 1st Street. The parade will then head north to Washington where it will make its final turn east to 5th Street. The parade is for all ages and this year's theme is "Celebrating their Service... Honoring their Sacrifice."

CARDBOARD BOAT RACES

Later on Saturday is the Cardboard Boat Races. 25 cardboard boats will race at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium for a number of fun prizes. Two classes of racers will take on the 150-yard race. The Buoy Class is for ages 10-15 while the Cutter Class is open to anyone 16 and older. The boats will be on display from noon until race time at 1:30 p.m. Prize categories include fastest time, Fleet Award, Iceberg Award and People's Choice. The Fleet Award goes to the best themed boat, while the Iceberg Award goes to the boat that sank the "best."

CRUISE-IN CAR SHOW

To close out the opening weekend on Sunday the Cruise-In Car Show will be taking place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Over 250 cars will line Washington Avenue between Harbor Drive and 4th Street. Street Rods, Muscle Cars, Trucks, Cycles and Customs will all be featured at the show with Coast Guard Personnel giving out awards to the best cars.

Click here for a list of events happening this weekend and throughout Coast Guard Festival.

The festival runs from Friday, July 25th to Sunday, August 3rd.

This is script review was generated by AI and is intended as a pre-approval tool for journalists to refine their script before submitting to a manager or legal review. It is intended to speed up, not replace, our normal script review and legal processes.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube