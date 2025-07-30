Coast Guard Festival carnival kicks off busy week for volunteers

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The carnival at the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival opened on Tuesday and kicked off a busy week for workers and volunteers.

About 300 volunteers, workers and first responders are needed to make sure everything runs smoothly throughout the festival.

The Marketing Director for the festival, Annie Lengkeek, said the the carnival brings big crowds to the waterfront.

Hundreds of volunteers work behind the scenes to make the Coast Guard Festival happen every year.

For the Klaassen family, helping during the festival has become a multi-generational tradition.

"We just really enjoy giving back to the community and honoring the coast guard," Scott Klaassen, festival volunteer, said.

Klaassen has been involved with the festival for four decades, starting when he was just 16 years old.

He got involved through his parents, especially his father. After volunteering as a teenager, he joined the board where he served as chairman for 10 years.

Now after nearly half a century of volunteering, he's passed the tradition to his daughter, Ashley and grandson.

"I grew up remembering all the party planning of the festival in our garage my parents were always involved as long as I can remember," Ashley said.

All four generations help emcee during the Grand Parade on Saturday, hoping to continue the tradition for years to come.

"It's just been honorable to watch my grandpa and my dad and now hopefully my son can see that within our family honoring the men and women of the coast guard because this is all to thank them for their service," Ashley said.

The carnival runs until Saturday. Click here for a list of events happening this week can be found on our website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

