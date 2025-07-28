Grand Haven welcomes Coast Guard ships during condensed parade

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — People lined the Grand Haven waterfront to watch Coast Guard cutters sail into the harbor during this year's Parade of Ships, even after one vessel had to dock early due to mechanical problems.

"There's still a bunch of people ready to welcome the ships that come [...] into Escanaba Park, and we're looking forward to a great parade," said Annie Lengkeek, Coast Guard Festival Marketing Director.

While the USCGC Katmai Bay was already docked, spectators still got to see the Mackinaw enter the harbor with escorts by both water and air.

"I think having a parade like this. It's just it's good for the community, and the people on board love coming into port here because they get treated with such a warm welcome," Lengkeek explained.

A resident of the area, Brian Sayranin, had front row seats for this year's parade. He said the Coast Guard Festival and the Parade of Ships have been a summertime tradition for him and his family. And while he admits it makes getting around town difficult, the festival is something he looks forward to every year.

"We know that some people try to avoid it, but we're not one of them. We accept it and relish and come down for as many events as we can, and we still continue to do so in our older age, even when the kids are gone," said Brian Sayranin, Grand Haven resident.

"It's something for everyone, regardless of who you are and how old you are," Sayranin said.

With the Parade of Ships now complete, the heart of the Coast Guard Festival is now underway. Click here for a full list of events.

