Spring Lake moves to acquire former floral shop property

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Village of Spring Lake is moving forward with plans to acquire the former Spring Lake Floral property on the village's main street, two weeks after initial reports of the potential purchase.

A former employee of the shop, Trisha Vandeventer was surprised to learn about the village's intentions after her own attempts to take over the property fell through.



"I was hoping to acquire this as soon as Bill passed away just you know the location is perfect," admitted Vandeventer, who worked as a designer at Spring Lake Floral.

Spring Lake Floral at 209 W. Savidge Street closed its doors in May following the death of its owner, Bill.

"Listening to what people have said it was a great business for a long time. The traffic is great, great location," Vandeventer said.

Vandeventer had hoped to open her own flower shop in the same building and was willing to work with the property owner to address needed repairs, but communication eventually broke down.

"After months of him not committing to me and me trying to ask questions why I couldn't move back in here what his thoughts were I just decided it's better for me to find some place else," Vandeventer explained.

On Monday, Vandeventer discovered that the village had entered into a buy and sell agreement that would allow the village's Downtown Development Authority to acquire the property.

"I was shocked because I was wondering why the owner just wouldn't tell me this isn't going to work out," Vandeventer questioned. "There's no heat, no electric there's bills that are owed on it so [I'm] thinking he [is] trying to get all of that cleared up."

Despite the setback, Vandeventer is moving forward with plans to open Spring Lake Flower Shop at a different location in the village.

"I do have a place here in town that's very local right around the corner that I'm looking at seeing up really soon to carry on the flower shop business here in town. It is needed there's no other flower shop in town. So I'm hoping to continue that little history of what this was," Vandeventer said.

The village's purchase of the property is not yet finalized, as officials are still waiting for an appraisal. Village officials have not disclosed the potential cost of the acquisition or their plans for the site.

