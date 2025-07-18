Nonprofit takes cancer patients on high-speed boat rides on Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A nonprofit organization in West Michigan is lifting the spirits of those battling cancer by taking them on an unforgettable boat ride on Lake Michigan.

Shields of Hope and West Michigan Offshore held their annual Rock the Coast event on Friday, where 15 performance speed boats lined the dock to give kids and adults battling cancer a thrilling day on the water.

"We are providing some love, hope and encouragement to some cancer battlers here in Grand Haven," said Jeff Potter, Shields of Hope board member.

The event brings together cancer patients of all ages for a unique experience that many look forward to each year.

"They all go out at the same time. They get to actually wave at each other and enjoy that time out on the water," said Melissa Vanderwiel of West Michigan Offshore.

The high-performance boats are capable of impressive speeds, though safety remains a priority. "Most of them are anywhere from 80 miles per hour up to 160 miles per hour, but once you reach a mile out on Lake Michigan you can hammer down," Vanderwiel said.

Among Friday's participants was 11-year-old Brantley Smith, who has been battling cancer since he was 2 years old.

"I like being on the boat, I like being on water," Brantley said, adding that he's always surprised by how fast the boats can go.

His mother, Melissa Vanhethekke-Smith, explained that Brantley's diagnosis has made it difficult for him to experience normal summer activities, making these boat rides something special they anticipate each year.

"We don't do as much as we used to so having an opportunity like this it's something that we look forward to," she said.

For 8-year-old Curtis Hobby and his father Drake, Friday marked their first Rock the Coast experience. Curtis was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia just three days after his birthday last year.

Drake explained that the boat ride is one of the few summer activities Curtis can participate in due to his medical condition. "He's excited because there's a lot of stuff that he can't do right now that we got because of his port and everything. So he can't ride dirt bikes or anything so anything we can do for him to have fun," Drake said.

The organizers say their mission is to provide an amazing experience for people fighting cancer and ensure no one faces their battle alone.

"Shields of Hope, thank you for the opportunity," Curtis said.

