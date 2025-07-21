Grand Haven, Lakeshore Advantage partnership aims to boost economic development

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's City Council has approved a new partnership with Lakeshore Advantage aimed at strengthening economic development in the city.

The one-year, $10,000 contract will help the city retain and attract more businesses, with a special focus on the manufacturing sector.

"Our economic development needs have been evolving over the years," Grand Haven's Assistant City Manager, Dana Kollewehr acknowledged.

"Lakeshore Advantage has a lot of depth in knowledge and experience and a good sized team to provide support to the city to ensure we're best positioning our community for economic sustainability and growth," she said.

The partnership will leverage Lakeshore Advantage's 16-member team to help manufacturers, businesses and the city secure grants and loans for infrastructure while also providing resources for small business startups.

"Our goal in working with Lakeshore Advantage over the course of this year is really to have an even greater understanding from our manufacturers, how we can best support their needs. Where we might have some gaps in services," Kollewehr said.

Another key focus will be identifying areas where the city can improve to attract more talent to the region.

"They're really a good connector for resources from the community side but also to our primary employers," Kollewehr said.

The Chamber of Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg's role remains unchanged despite the new partnership. In fact, the Chamber entered into a similar agreement with Lakeshore Advantage last year.

"We have a thriving community in northwest Ottawa county and putting in that additional focus and bringing in that additional partner around economic development the whole community will benefit from that," Mark Allen, The Chamber of Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg CEO & President, said.

This collaboration is part of Lakeshore Advantage's broader initiative to create 5,000 new jobs and generate nearly $500 million in capital investments over the next five years.

"A strong chamber and a strong economic development partnership typically means more jobs, more vitality so we're really excited to roll up our sleeves in partnership with the Grand Haven community and support them," Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage President, said.

