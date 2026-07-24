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11-year-old killed by falling tree at scout camp in Muskegon County

Owasippe Scout Reservation Building
WXM/Alina Hauter
A building on the Owasippe Scout Reservation in Blue Lake Township.
Owasippe Scout Reservation Building
Posted

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 11-year-old died after a tree fell on the boy as he was hiking on the Owasippe Scout Reservation on Thursday evening.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. at the camp. The 11-year-old was walking on a trail when a tree fell on top of him, said the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office.

Several emergency service departments responded to the camp, but the boy was pronounced dead.

Owasippe Deadly accident map.jpg

The camper, who was from River Forest, Illinois, was not named by the sheriff's office.

The Owasippe Scout Reservation is the oldest continually-operating scout camp in the nation, sitting in northern Muskegon County and borders the Manistee National Forest. So far, Scouting America and the reservation have not issued a statement after the tragedy.

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