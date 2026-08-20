First human case of West Nile Virus in Michigan this year confirmed in Kent County neighbor

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in a Michigander in 2026 has come out of West Michigan.

A resident of Kent County was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne illness a week ago, on Thursday, August 13, during a routine screening of donated blood, said the Kent County Health Department.

It is the first human case of West Nile in Michigan in 2026 and just the second person confirmed to be carrying a mosquito-borne illness this year, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The other case is a Roscommon County resident who contracted Eastern Equine encephalitis.

This Kent County case is the county's first since August of 2025, which resulted in the patient's death.

West Nile Virus is the top disease carried by mosquitoes, per the health department. Most people develop no symptoms; roughly one out of five people will experience flu-like symptoms; and one out of 150 become severely ill with impacts to the central nervous system, sometimes resulting in death.

There is no vaccine for West Nile Virus.

"To many people, mosquitoes may just seem like a nuisance, but they can also carry viruses that cause serious illness,” said Kent County Health Department's Environmental Health Director Sara Simmonds. "Taking simple steps to prevent mosquito bites before they happen is the best way to protect ourselves."

Experts recommend using insect repellent with at least 10 percent DEET, wearing long sleeves and pants, staying indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, and draining any bodies of standing water near your home.

Many counties across Michigan capture and test mosquitoes for diseases including West Nile Virus, Eastern Equine encephalitis, and Jamestown Canyon virus. So far, 11 counties have detected West Nile Virus in mosquitoes in 2026, according to MDHHS.

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