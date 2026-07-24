Tigers return to FOX 17 as Detroit prowls at the edge of the playoff race

DETROIT — Don't look now, but the Detroit Tigers are on the fringe of the playoff discussion in late July.

Detroit (49-54) sits just four games out of the final wild card spot in the American League as of Friday morning. The Tigers host AL Central rival Kansas City Royals in the second of a four-game series, which you can watch live on FOX 17.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.

Reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is scheduled to start for the Tigers as questions swirl about his future with the team.

Friday's game is part of a ten-game partnership between FOX 17 and Detroit SportsNet to provide free access to Tigers games for fans across the state. You can watch the game on FOX 17 through your TV, on our website's live stream, or through our app on most connected devices.

Click here to download the FOX 17 Mobile App for Android devices

Click here to download the FOX 17 Mobile App for iOS devices

Here's a list of the remaining games scheduled to air on FOX 17 this season.

August 13, vs. Cleveland Guardians, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

September 9, vs. Minnesota Twins, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

September 23, vs. Washington Nationals, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

WXMI

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