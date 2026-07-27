Coast Guard Festival's parade of ships canceled because of weather

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The annual parade of ships held as part of the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven has been canceled because of bad weather.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the parade would not take place on Monday at 1 p.m. as scheduled. Forecasted severe weather prompted officials to cancel the parade of ships.

It is not clear whether the scheduled tours of the Coast Guard ships will still take place on Monday. Those were set to begin at 6 p.m. on July 27, with additional hours throughout the week.

For a full list of Coast Guard Festival events and activities, click here.

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