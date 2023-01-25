Tracking crashes, road closures in West Michigan

(WXMI) — Multiple roads were shut down as a winter storm swept through West Michigan, resulting in multiple crashes Wednesday.

Many of those crashes proved to be fatal.

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP (Calhoun County): 4:45 a.m.

A Detroit man died in a collision with a semitruck on I-69.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says a Mercury passenger car traveled south along the freeway when the driver lost control and hit a guard rail, sending the vehicle into the path of a southbound semi.

The semi driver was unhurt.

Michigan State Police

EMMET TOWNSHIP (Calhoun County): 6:45 a.m.

A Kalamazoo man died after a rollover crash along I-94.

MSP tells us the 55-year-old driver lost control while navigating an entry ramp on Beadle Lake Road.

Troopers say two passengers were in the vehicle but are expected to be okay.

Michigan State Police

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP (Cass County): 9:08 a.m.

A 42-year-old Dowagiac woman sustained injuries after losing control in Jefferson Township.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the road was icy, causing the vehicle to leave the road and hit a tree.

The driver has since been taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, deputies say. We’re told she had a seat belt on.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor of the crash, which is currently under investigation.

US-31 BUSINESS ROUTE (Muskegon County): 11:59 a.m.

The north- and southbound lanes on US-31 at Ottawa Street are both closed due to downed power lines, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

LOWELL TOWNSHIP (Kent County): 2:41 p.m.

The east- and westbound lanes on M-21 at Settlewood Drive are closed due to a crash.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (Kent County)

Part of a road in Plainfield Township was shut down after a crash at an unspecified time.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department says the crash happened on Jupiter Avenue and Cedar Crest Drive.

We're told traffic lights are down, necessitating a road closure on Jupiter Avenue between Plainfield and Coit avenues.

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP (Muskegon County)

A middle schooler attending Orchard View Schools was hospitalized after getting hit by a car at an unspecified time in the morning.

The school district says the seventh grader was hit on Sheridan Drive.

We’re told the student was taken to the hospital and was alert.

Part of Sheridan Drive was closed but has since reopened, school officials say.

Alcohol did not play a role in the crash, according to the Muskegon Township Police Department.

MUSKEGON (Muskegon County)

Two roads in Muskegon are expected to remain closed well into Wednesday evening due to a crash there.

The Muskegon Police Department says electric poles were hit at the intersection of Ottawa Street and Western Avenue.

Parts of Yuba Street and Seaway Drive were shut down and are expected to remain as such until 5 or 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Your West Michigan forecast

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube