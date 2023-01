MUSKEGON, Mich. — A middle schooler in Muskegon Township is hurt after getting hit by a car Wednesday morning.

Orchard View Schools says the seventh grader was hit on Sheridan Drive.

We’re told the student was taken to the hospital and is responding to family members.

Part of Sheridan Drive south of the middle school is closed temporarily, school officials say. Visitors are advised to reach the school via MacArthur Road.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube