MUSKEGON, Mich. — A crash in Muskegon has resulted in a road closure that is expected to last well into Wednesday evening.

The Muskegon Police Department says electric poles are down after they were hit at the intersection of Ottawa Street and Western Avenue.

We’re told parts of Yuba Street and Seaway Drive are expected to remain closed until 5 or 6 p.m.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

