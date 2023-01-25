Today's Forecast: Widespread snow shower with breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Endless clouds are in the forecast for West Michigan as a system moves in. Widespread snow will develop near I-94 before daybreak, gradually moving closer to I-96 the end of the morning commute. The core of this storm and heaviest snow will track through Ohio. That places West Michigan in the outskirts of the heaviest accumulation zone, which is likely to be closer to Detroit and Toledo. As for West Michigan, our highest totals are expected to be south and east of Grand Rapids, primarily closer to the I-94 corridor near Battle Creek. Several WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted. Click HERE for the latest alerts and storm information. Colder air dives in on the back end of today's system, which leads to high temperatures in the lower 30s to upper 20s to end the work week. Looking for more snow? This is the week for you! There's a chance for a few flurries on Thursday, with more widespread accumulating snow (about 1" to 3") on Friday from a clipper system, plus more chances Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Widespread snow develops. Accumulations will be highest closer to I-94, where 3" to 5" may fall. Otherwise, most locations will pick up between 2" to 4". Highs in the lower 30s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light lingering snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering flurries. Some late day clearing possible. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with widespread snow developing. Another 1" to 3" possible. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow. Highs in the middle 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries possible. Highs near 20 degrees.

