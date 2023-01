PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of a road in Plainfield Township has been shut down after a crash Wednesday morning.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department says the crash happened on Jupiter Avenue and Cedar Crest Drive, adding traffic lights are down as a result.

The closure affects Jupiter Avenue between Plainfield and Coit avenues.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route for a few hours.

