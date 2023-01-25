Kalamazoo man dies in Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has died in an Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us the 55-year-old driver traveled east at around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control while navigating the entry ramp on Beadle Lake Road.

We’re told the car rolled down a hill and flipped over. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say two passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They have been taken to Bronson Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver had a seat belt on, according to MSP. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

MSP credits the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety and Life Care Ambulance for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube