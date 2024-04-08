Former Ottawa County Administrator sues over firing

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The former administrator for Ottawa County is now suing over his firing earlier this year.

John Gibbs filed a federal lawsuit Monday, April 8 against the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners and Chairman Joe Moss.

Gibbs argues the board violated the state's Whistleblower Protection Act and defamation law, a federal retaliation law, and the employment agreement between Gibbs and the county.

Commissioners voted to fire Gibbs on February 29. He spent just over one year as Ottawa County Administrator.

Gibbs was hired in January 2023 when members of the Ottawa Impact group were elected en mass to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.

The relationship between the board and Gibbs began to publicly sour at the start of 2024.

Gibbs sent a letter in January emphasizing the terms of his contract and his job performance. In response the board hired a separate law firm to review the situation.

Attorneys for Gibbs told commissioners in February saying he'd resign if paid $630,000. Gibbs was put on administrative leave a day after our report on that letter aired.

A letter sent to Gibbs' attorney by the legal counsel for Ottawa County detailed the allegations that led to being put on leave. Those included threats of violence, disparaging comments, and bugging his own office. That letter was published on the Facebook page for Joe Moss.

One day later, Gibbs responded to the allegations, calling them false or misleading.

It would less than a week before the board fired him.

On March 1 Gibbs sat down with FOX 17 in a tell-all interview on his time as Ottawa County Administrator.

John Gibbs opens up after being fired from Ottawa County

The same day, a Freedom of Information Act request by FOX 17 for emails by Gibbs regarding a new executive assistant role. Gibbs wrote he wanted to hire a less-qualified candidate because he would be easier to "boss" around.

John Gibbs v Ottawa Co Comp... by WXMI

