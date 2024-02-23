Letter alleges Ottawa County Administrator threatened violence, bugged office

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A new letter sheds light on why the Ottawa County administrator may have been put on paid leave.

There are allegations that John Gibbs made sexual comments about commissioners, threatened violence and bugged his own office, among other things.

The seven-page letter was sent Friday to Gibbs's attorney from Ottawa County's legal counsel. It came after Gibbs threatened legal action if he was fired, and offered his resignation in exchange for a $630,000 payout.

Friday's letter does not identify any complainants but touches on several alleged issues.

Threats of violence:



"The Administrator has expressed on multiple occasions that he wants to 'beat Jack Jordan to death' for perceived slights and offenses. This came to a head after a December 2023 Insurance Authority meeting. Jordan did nothing that would have warranted such a reaction."

Disparaging comments:



"I witnessed Administrator Gibbs make extremely disparaging comments about the female Commissioners, most notably sexual/defamatory comments about Commissioner Gretchen Cosby on multiple occasions."

"Administrator Gibbs routinely made derogatory comments about the majority of County Commissioners and Corporation Counsel, claiming their Protestant faith severely impacted their IQ and work ethic."

"The Administrator has repeated on several occasions, a bizarre theory about Commissioner Gretchen Cosby being 'out of God's grace' because of a perceived pattern of infidelity, specifically accusing her of cheating on her husband with doctors and patients."

Bugged his office:



"Administrator Gibbs had me assist him in bugging his office with a hidden camera fixed on his meeting table to record conversations with Commissioners and County Employees."

The letter says this information is being provided to Gibbs's attorney, so they can respond.

These allegations come after Gibbs's attorney sent a letter to the county laying out his issues with corporation counsel. He also alleges that county employees have harassed, defamed and belittled his client.

County Chairperson Joe Moss said a meeting is set for sometime next week.

