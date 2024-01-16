Ottawa County Administrator John Gibbs threatens legal action against the county

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County's administrator may take legal action if the commissioners vote to remove him, which surprised many.

An attorney representing John Gibbs sent a letter to Commission Chairperson Joe Moss on Monday. The letter emphasizes that County Administrator John Gibbs' contract with the county runs through January 2nd, 2026.

Attorney Aaron Davis with Butzel Attorneys and Counselors said, "there is no basis to terminate my client for cause."

Davis added, "should the board, or its lawyers, attempt to get creative in that vein, be advised that the full extent of legal options available to Mr. Gibbs will be used."

Gibbs' attorney also referenced an ongoing investigation into, "the board's (and perhaps others') violations of law against Mr. Gibbs." What those violations might be were not mentioned in the letter.

The attorney did promise a follow-up letter with the investigation's conclusion by next Wednesday.

This letter explicitly references the board's meeting on Tuesday. FOX 17 was there, and Gibbs' employment status was not publicly discussed.

At the meeting, there was a closed session for commissioners to discuss an ongoing lawsuit alleging age discrimination by administrator Gibbs.

