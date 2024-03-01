EMAIL: Ex-Administrator wanted younger candidate, easier to 'boss' around

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — FOX 17 has obtained emails that allege former Ottawa County Administrator John Gibbs wanted to hire an executive aide candidate because he was younger and easier to boss around.

On August 9, 2023, FOX 17 filed a Freedom of Information Act request for correspondence between Gibbs and Human Resources Director Marcie VerBeek. The documents released on October 4, 2023, were redacted.

FOX 17

"We have separated and deleted information that is exempt from disclosure under FOIA including information of a personal nature, the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of privacy," wrote Jack Jordan, Ottawa County Corporation Counsel.

Friday, an unredacted version was released to FOX 17 by Ryan Kimball's legal counsel. Kimball applied for the executive aide role and is now suing the county, alleging age discrimination during the hiring process.

The email was sent June 16, 2023 by VerBeek to Gibbs and then-Deputy Administrator Patrick Waterman. It was in response to an email from Gibbs, saying he wanted to move forward with hiring Jordan Epperson for the Senior Executive Aide position.

VerBeek said she had concerns with moving forward with Epperson.

"I also have concerns regarding the comments you made in front of the interview panel about the ages of the candidates and your ability to 'boss' Mr. Epperson around easier because he is younger," VerBeek writes. "I am concerned of the liability of the possibility of violating our Equal Employment Opportunity policy if we were to move forward with Mr. Epperson at this time."

FOX 17

Included in the email was a chart listing the qualifications of Epperson and Kimball based on the job description.

"Jordan does not meet the minimum requirements of the position," VerBeek writes. "Also, in all the categories, Mr. Kimball meets the requirements more fully than Mr. Epperson."

In the email, VerBeek also expressed interest in meeting with the hiring committee to discuss options prior to hiring. It's not clear in the email thread if that happened.

Gibbs responded three weeks later asking VerBeek to proceed with hiring Epperson.

Kimball's legal counsel filed an age discrimination lawsuit against Ottawa County in October 2023.

Gibbs' attorney Noah Hurwitz previously called the suit baseless, and says it became a vehicle for the county to try and fire him. He claims corporation counsel even offered Gibbs' termination as part of a settlement offer.

Ottawa County Commissioners terminated Gibbs during a special meeting on Thursday, February 29th.

Read the full unredacted emails below:

Gibbs VerBeek Correspondence by WXMI on Scribd

Read the redacted emails provided to FOX 17 through a Freedom of Information Act request:

Jordan Epperson FOIA Reques... by WXMI

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube