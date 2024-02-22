OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Administrator John Gibbs is asking for big bucks to bow out. Gibbs's attorney sent a letter to the county chairperson saying his client wants $630,000 to resign.

Attorneys: Ottawa Co. administrator wants $630K to resign

This letter was shared with FOX 17 Wednesday, but was sent back on February 15.

Attorney Noah Hurwitz claims the county has been trying to get rid of Gibbs for months.

Hurwitz wrote that other county officials have "harassed, defamed and belittled" his client.

The letter says it all started when Gibbs raised concerns about the Kallman Legal Group, Ottawa County's corporate counsel.

The newly installed board hired both on the same day — January 3, 2023.

Just two months later, on March 10, Gibbs penned a letter to county officials laying three issues with corporation counsel.

The first issue mentioned was, "the insufficient availability of legal counsel with the effect that the county was often left without legal advice."

Second was, "the complete lack of any system with which to track legal deliverables with the effect that requests for legal service were left outstanding for long periods of time."

And the third was, "the competency of the Corporation Counsel to give appropriate legal advice."

Hurwitz says those concerns were not addressed, and instead, Gibbs was accused of trying "to seize power within the county."

The letter also highlights a lawsuit filed against Ottawa County, naming Gibbs.

He's accused of age discrimination while hiring the county's "senior executive aide" position. Hurwitz calls the suit baseless and says it quickly became a vehicle for the county to try and fire the county administrator.

He claims corporation counsel even offered his termination as part of a settlement offer.

Hurwitz says those attempts intensified in the new year. He states on February 12, 2024, Ottawa County Chairperson Joe Moss allegedly threatened Gibbs with termination if he didn't voluntarily resign.

The attorney adds Moss, "incriminated the county for violations of the Whistleblower Protection Act, telling my client that 'board members want you gone, especially after the letter Butzel sent.'"

Attorney Aaron Davis with Butzel Attorneys sent a letter on behalf of Gibbs to Moss in January, threatening legal action if his client was terminated.

Despite all of this, Gibbs offers to resign in the February letter in exchange for $630,0000. An amount his attorney says isn't a 'king's ransom.'

Hurwitz explains instead that it "represents a substantial discount from the damages, costs, and attorney fees that arise from litigation."

We did reach out to both the county's corporate counsel and Chairperson Moss for comment on this letter.

David Kallman told FOX 17 the letter is "full of inaccuracies."

Chairperson Moss didn't return our request for comment.

Commissioners plan to discuss it at a meeting on Thursday at 8 a.m. FOX 17 will be there for coverage.

