Ottawa County commissioners vote to fire Administrator John Gibbs

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners have voted to fire County Administrator John Gibbs.

Thursday night, commissioners voted ten-to-one on a motion to "terminate Mr. Gibbs' contract for cause because the board has determined that Mr. Gibbs, in connection with the performance of his duties under the employment agreement, has been dishonest, committed gross misconduct and/or committed willful malfeasance."

Commissioners also discussed pursuing mediation with Gibbs, but didn't vote on it.

This decision comes after Gibbs was placed on paid administrative leave last week.

Chairperson Joe Moss did release a letter that was sent to Gibbs' attorney, laying out allegations against him. Gibbs is accused of making threats and lewd comments towards commissioners and overruling board decisions, among other things.

But Gibbs' attorney Noah Hurwitz has said many of these allegations are false. In a prior letter, Hurwitz claimed these efforts started after Gibbs raised concerns about the county's corporate counsel, Kallman Legal Group.

This is a developing story.

